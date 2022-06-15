Dehradun: A fake letter purportedly from Home Minister, Amit Shah, demanding Z plus security to suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma on Wednesday has been circulated on social media, forcing police to register a case. Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar said that they have started the investigation and strict actions will be taken against the culprit.

In this sequence, STF Uttarakhand has started the action by registering a case under the relevant sections. The case has been registered against the unknown under Section 468/469/505(1) IPC and 66 C IT ACT. Appealing to netizens, Uttarakhand STF SSP Ajay Singh said, "without knowing the veracity of misleading news and information, do not propagate any post on social media. Otherwise, legal action will be taken."

At the same time, STF Uttarakhand's Social Media Intervention Cell (SMIC) has also investigated it, in which it has been found that such misleading information has been circulated to disrupt law and order in the society by converting the letter of the Home Minister.

Nupur Sharma and her family are getting constant death threats after giving a statement on Prophet Mohammad. After the remarks made on Prophet Mohammad, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party. Not only this, but the party had also expelled its Delhi media unit chief Naveen Kumar Jindal for sharing a screenshot of his objectionable remarks in a tweet.