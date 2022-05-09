New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan seems to be in trouble since the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has dashed off a letter to the Delhi Municipal Commissioner demanding legal action against Amanatullah Khan and councilor Wajid Khan of ward number 102 for halting the anti-encroachment drive on Monday.

APP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for obstructing anti-encroachment drive

Earlier in the morning, the demolition drive by Delhi's civic body started amid heavy police presence as local residents gathered to protest alleging that the drive targeted one community. Khan also reached the spot and intervened, after which the demolition drive was stopped. He alleged that the municipal body was carrying out the drive to "disturb the atmosphere".

