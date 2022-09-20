Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the fintech sector needs to work relentlessly on safety and reliability to uphold trust of the people. In his message at the Global Fintech Fest, Modi said the sector has been an example of the wonders that can be worked when a government that encourages innovation comes together with the energy of young and inventive minds.

"Innovation for inclusion has been our mantra, leading to the revolution in public delivery ensured by the JAM Trinity, success of UPI in making digital payments a way of life, and India's global rise in the fintech and startup space as a hub of innovation and investment," Modi said in the message which was read out by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, GFF 2022 Advisory Board. (PTI)