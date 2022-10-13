Thane: With Diwali round the corner, Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided four shops selling snacks and sweets in Thane district and seized items worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore which were not manufactured as per norms, an official said on Thursday. FDA Joint Commissioner Sashikant Kekare said high demand for fried and milk products is witnessed during festivals and there is every possibility of adulteration of cooking oil, vanaspati and food items during these times.

The health regulator has undertaken a special drive to check quality of food items manufactured for festivals, he said in a release. As part of the drive, the FDA's Thane unit on Tuesday inspected four outlets in the district and found they had violated regulations while preparing food items, he said.

FDA officials collected samples of food items for laboratory analysis and seized stocks worth Rs 2,46,50,753 from these outlets, Kekare said. He said stringent action would be taken against those violating FDA regulations. (PTI)