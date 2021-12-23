Chandigarh: Setting a role model for others, a grieving father has donated organs of his two-year-old baby who was killed in a road accident at Mohali in Punjab earlier in the month.

The man, Amit Gupta, had lost six members of the family, including his wife and children, in the road accident happened on 12 December.

The deceased were identified as the two-year-old Anayaka, her mother Kirti Gupta (33 years), brother Nuvansh (6 years), maternal uncle Anuj Bansal (30 years), maternal grandmother Usha Rani (60 years), and her sister.

Anayaka succumbed to severe head injury after she was admitted to Chandigarh PGI. Her father's humanitarian decision has given new life to 9 people.

The medical team is in the process of donation. It has been reported that the girl's heart has been sent to Chennai and her liver to Ahmedabad. Match for kidney and eye transplant has is underway. It did not stop with this, but her pancreas has also been transplanted.

The Chandigarh PGI appreciated the brave heart of the father for having set an inspirational move.

