New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday acquitted former BJP MLA and Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar from charges of conspiracy in an accident of the victim and her lawyer. The order was given by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

In July 2019, a truck had rammed into a car carrying the Unnao rape victim, her family members and her lawyer. Two of the victim's family members had died on the spot.

Sengar and 12 others were accused of plotting the mishap.

Also read: Man sentenced to 7 years' jail for raping minor girl in UP town

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said during the course of the hearing that they had not found any evidence of criminal conspiracy leading to the crime.

On December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to life by the Tis Hazari court for raping the victim. Apart from life imprisonment, the court had also fined the former BJP MLA Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh was ordered to be given to the victim's family.

Sengar had challenged the verdict by the Tiz Hazari Court in the Delhi High Court.