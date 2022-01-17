Indore: The illegal farmhouse of a real estate businessman Rajesh Vishwakarma, accused of torturing and raping his wife was demolished by the district administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The businessman, along with four associates, had tortured his wife, gang-raped her, and indulged in unnatural sex, police said, adding that all five were arrested on Sunday after the Chhattisgarh-based woman lodged a complaint.

The farmhouse is located in Mangalia under Shipra police station area and spread in one lakh square feet, of which about 27,000 square feet is illegally constructed, and it appears it was being used for immoral activities, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) said.

A probe against the illegality of the farmhouse was already underway. “The demolition of the farmhouse is a clear message to criminals having a crooked mentality,” Indore collector Manish Singh said.

When the police team raided the farmhouse it was full of luxury items like expensive beds, sofas and a separate bar and cottage for parties. Apart from that many unethical items like sex toys also got recovered from the spot.

As per the FIR, the accused got in touch with the 32-year-old woman, who is told to be a teacher by profession through a matrimonial website and married her despite being already married. After getting married to the victim she was taken to Indore where the accused husband and his associates have gang-raped her and indulged in unnatural sex many times between November, 2019 and 2021.

They also tortured her by singeing her private parts with cigarettes, beating her and issuing death threats. The accused used to force her for nude dance, she has informed the police.

