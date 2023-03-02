New Delhi : The "Extremely Compromised EC" can now become "Extremely Competent EC", TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Thursday, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

In a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners from the executive's interference, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

"HUGE. So Extremely Comprised (EC) can again strive to become Extremely Competent (EC)," O'Brien said in a tweet. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice KM Joseph, also made an appeal to the Parliament and the Union of India to constitute a separate and independent secretariat for dealing with the expenditure of the Election Commission of India to cut it from any financial obligation to the government. PTI

