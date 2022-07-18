Chandigarh: A local court in Hoshiarpur court extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for two more days in connection with the 2019 extortion case. Bishnoi, who allegedly masterminded the murder of singer-turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, was produced in the Amritsar court on July 6 in the 2021 Kandowalia murder case after which he was remanded to seven days of police custody.

After the end of the remand, the Hoshiarpur police again produced Bishnoi in the Hoshiarpur court amid tight security where the court extended the remand of Lawrence Bishnoi for another two days in the extortion case. Police are interrogating Lawrence Bishnoi in the 2019 extortion case wherein ransom was first demanded from the liquor contractor and the merchant, after which the merchant's house was set on fire.