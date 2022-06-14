Bhopal: A 55-year-old woman officer tied the nuptial knot with a man, who claimed himself to be a 58-year-old divorcee. But, later, she was shocked when she came to know that he is 31-year-old and realised that she was taken for a ride. Immediately, she lodged a complaint with the police. Manju Sree Dayanand, the woman officer, who was cheated on by a man, said that they got married on September 12, 2020.

The officer met the man on social media, who said he belonged to a political family in Gujarat, and they became friends after meeting at a function. They shared information and accused Dhanupremal Thakker said he was a businessman and his father was a two-time MP from Gujarat. Later, they entered into wedlock in the presence of their family members.

Read: Haryana: Woman accuses husband of cheating by concealing his religion

She alleged that the accused also misled her about his age. Although he was born in 1992 but produced a birth certificate showing his birth year as 1966. The victim was born in 1968. Recently, the accused withdrew Rs 2 lakh from the credit card of the officer. When the officer asked about the money, he harassed her. Earlier, the gold and cash were stolen from a woman’s house. She now suspects her husband’s role in the theft. For the past year, Thakker exerted pressure on her to meet his expenses and demanded dowry.

Finally, the woman officer lodged a complaint with the Bhopal police. After the investigation, the police registered a case and started the investigation. So far no arrest has been made in this case. Ratibad station in charge Sudesh Tiwari told that a case has been registered against the accused under various Sections for threatening to kill, marrying fraudulently, preparing fake documents and dowry harassment.