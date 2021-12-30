Nagpur (Maharashtra): Genome sequencing has surfaced as the best way to detect the presence of Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant that is rattling the world and forcing countries to reimpose restrictions.

Though genome sequencing as a process is time-consuming and costly, it remains to be the most reliable method to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant.

However, a new RTPCR test has been developed that hints at the presence of Omicron variant by detecting "S-gene failure".

ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Krishna Khairnar, a virologist from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), who shed some light on this new RTPCR technology and its advantages.

Dr Khairnar said that it is crucial to identify the variant in the infected patient. Because of the new mutations in the virus, it becomes necessary to identify whether the infected person has Delta or the new Omicron variant.

"The Covid cases in Maharashtra are again seeing a spike with many patients coming in. The first thing we need to do after the patient tests positive for Covid-19 is to identify the variant so that we can treat them accordingly," Dr Khairnar clarified.

Although the RTPCR test detects the presence of the Coronavirus, it does not exactly specify the variant of the virus.

"The entire genome of the virus has to be sequenced in order to detect the variant," he said.

"However, with the help of an advanced version of RTPCR test kit, the Tagpath RTPCR developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, it is possible to detect the S-gene, N-gene and ORF," Dr Khairnar said.

If this kit detects the failure of the S-gene target, it implies the presence of the new variant, he said.

Although the experts are of the opinion that the presence of Omicron should be confirmed only after genome sequencing, this improvised RTPCR test may help the patients to take precautionary measures at the early stages of getting infected by Omicron. It can also help the doctors to plan the primary treatment for the potential Omicron positive patients.

Dr Khairnar said that the new kit was cost-effective, saved time and was a first-aid measure for the detection of the Omicron variant.

"The company Thermo Fisher Scientific, being the only one to have developed these advanced RTPCR test kits, have introduced them in the market as well," he said.

