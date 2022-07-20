Amritsar: An encounter broke out on Wednesday at the Bhakna village near Amritsar between police and three gangsters suspected in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. One gangster has been killed, police reported. The area has been cordoned off and people have been advised to stay indoors, the sources added.

The operation is being conducted by the Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force. Official sources noted that Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, both allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala, were At large. Moosewala was shot dead in Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 earlier this year.