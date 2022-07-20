Faridkot(Punjab): A 28-year-old youth was shot dead in Canada last Sunday amid a gunfight that broke out on the streets. According to received information, Pradeep Brar, originally a resident of Khara village, succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to the hospital after being shot.

As per the received information, the deceased was injured in a fight between two negro factions in a nightclub at 647 King Street West in downtown Toronto last Sunday around 3.30 am. His entire family has been living in Canada for a long time. Police have taken cognizance of the matter and are probing into the incident.