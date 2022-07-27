J&K: Encounter breaks out at Kulgam
Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the Brayihard Kathpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Wednesday, Kashmir Police said. The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed that the gunfight has started in Brayihard Kathpora area, saying that the police and security forces are on the job.
