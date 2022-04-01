Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and the security forces in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the police on Friday. "One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter between militants and security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district "Encounter has started at Turkwangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited.

with Agency inputs