Sheohar (Bihar): In a bizarre incident, an employee of the Bihar electricity department in Sheohar district collects bills riding a horse instead of his bike to escape the rising fuel prices.

From the horse's mouth: Bihar 'bill collector' rides horse to escape rising fuel prices

Abhijeet Tiwari, the electricity department's daily wage employee, and a resident of Bishunpur Kishundev village, has shifted from his bike to a horse as he travels from village to village collecting bills. Talking to ETV Bharat, Tiwari said, "Petrol costs more than twice the amount spent on riding a horse. I collect electricity bills in around 6 to 7 villages in the area including Jafarpur, Mali, and Pokharwinda. Whereas the fuel cost riding a bike is Rs 200 per day, I have to spend only Rs 60 to 70 on my horse each day. I will opt for my bike again when I can afford the fuel."

Tiwari said that having a horse at home came in handy. Tiwari's unique initiative to save petrol cost has become a topic of discussion in the area. Asked about it, Senior Executive Engineer of Electricity Department Shravan Kumar said the news has reached him too. "This is the employee's personal matter to choose his mode of transportation though this is the first time I have heard of it in the department."

Petrol and diesel prices have shot up in the last two weeks. On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.