Viral video: Man arrives on horse carriage to check out fuel prices in Amravati Published on: 2 hours ago

With fuel prices on the rise in the country, a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Amravati district bore witness to a vintage approach to transportation on Thursday night. Petrol has reached the rate of Rs 120/liter in parts of Maharashtra, while diesel, too, is on the rise, touching the Rs 100 mark. A man aboard a horse-drawn carriage was spotted at a petrol station in the city's Irwin Chowk area on Thursday, inquiring about the prices of fuel. In a video that has gone viral for its hilarity, the man is seen asking petrol station staff about the prices, and subsequently instructing the coachman to drive away, before hurriedly asking the latter to slow the pace a bit.