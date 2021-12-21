New Delhi: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday through a voice vote amid an Opposition uproar as it was alleging that the bill would violate the right to privacy of citizens of the country.

The Bill, which was being introduced by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, seeks to link the Aadhaar ecosystem with the voter photo identity card (EPIC) to weed out duplication. While introducing the Bill Rijiju said that the legislation will make the electoral process more credible as it will end bogus voting in the country.

Congress, AIMIM, BSP and other opposition parties opposed this Bill saying if Aadhaar will be connected to electoral rolls then it would be a violation of the right to privacy. The Opposition claimed that the Bill also violates the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar. They demanded it should rather be sent to a Standing Committee.

While opposing the Bill in the Lower House, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I do oppose the introduction of the Bill under the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and simultaneously demanding that the legislative document should be referred to the standing committee concerned for further scrutiny given the fact that this is an infringement on the fundamental right of privacy as enunciated by the Supreme Court. It will lead to mass disenfranchisement. That’s why we are demanding that this bill should be referred to the Standing Committee."

Congress MP Manish Tewari also spoke in Parliament over the matter, stating, "The Aaadhar Act does not allow for the linking of Aadhaar with the electoral roll. The Aadhar Act is very explicit. It is an act that is for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidy benefits and services. Voting is a legal right. Therefore, the Aadhaar Act is beyond the legislative competence of this Bill."

"This Bill is outside the legislative competence of this House and violates the limits on legislation set by the Supreme Court in Puttaswamy. The linking of voter ID with Aadhaar violates the fundamental right of privacy defined in Puttaswamy," said AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while opposing the introduction of the Bill.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor argued that Aadhaar was only meant to be a proof of residence, not proof of citizenship. However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, called the opposition's arguments "unfounded", saying that they have "misinterpreted" the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The Election Laws Bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It also proposes for substitution of the word 'wife' with the word 'spouse' making the statutes gender-neutral in the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people, who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing their identity.

