New Delhi: The Centre on Monday introduced 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' that seeks to link Aadhaar with the electoral roll in the Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha at around noon. The bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, allows linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar and it also proposes for substitution of the word 'wife' with the word 'spouse' making the statutes gender-neutral in the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people, who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing their identity.

The Lok Sabha is also likely to hold further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22. Last week, the Lok Sabha started the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22. After Lower House approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

(With agency inputs)