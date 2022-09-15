New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Government's now scrapped new liquor policy, will question Delhi government minister Satyendra Jain in the case. Jain has already been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. The Rouse Avenue Court has given permission to ED to question Jain in the Excise Policy case while hearing his bail plea in the money laundering case on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Jain's lawyer told the court that the agency is investigating “only on the basis of suspicion that Satyendar Jain was controlling the (shell) companies" for money laundering. The Court has posted the matter on September 15 for next hearing. The ED, which is also investigating the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's new Excise Policy is suspecting Jain's role in the case for which it has sought permission to question him.

Earlier, liquor was sold at selected government shops in Delhi at the prescribed rates. However, the Kejriwal government implemented the now scrapped new excise policy for the sale of liquor in November last year. Under the new policy, the government had leased out the supplies to private vendors and shopkeepers. The government said that this will lead to competition and lower the prices.

On August 19, the CBI had raided the premises of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the case. Under Delhi's New Excise Policy 2021-2022, the whole of Delhi had been divided into 32 liquor zones. The biggest argument of the Delhi government behind implementing the new excise policy in Delhi was to eliminate the liquor mafia and ensure equitable distribution of liquor.

Also the drinking age was reduced from 25 to 21 years even as dry days were also decreased. There is a tussle between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor regarding the New Excise Policy in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is holding the responsibility of the Excise Department, has alleged that the then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal changed the policy just before the implementation, with the intention of benefiting the selected shopkeepers, due to which the government suffered a huge loss of revenue.

The current Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has now started strict action against lapses and alleged irregularities in implementing this policy. The LG ordered suspension of 11 people including the then Excise Commissioner A Gopi Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari with immediate effect.