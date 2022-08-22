New Delhi: AAP chief spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj Monday supported fellow party leader Manish Sisodia over the latter's claim that the BJP had offered him a deal to join the saffron party to shut the CBI case against him in alleged irregularities in the Delhi's excise policy. Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP had also offered Sisodia to project him as the Delhi Chief Minister if he left the AAP.

Bhardwaj's statement comes on the heels of Manish Sisodia's claim that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party. Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people". Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Also read: CBI should probe scams in Gujarat, Bundelkhand Expressway construction: Sisodia

The CBI on Friday raided 31 locations, including Sisodia’s residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22. "I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput.

I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," the Delhi deputy CM said in a tweet in Hindi. Bhardwaj said that the country “needs to be told that to what level the Bharatiya Janata Party has stooped”.