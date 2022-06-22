New Delhi: The most important issue before the country at present was jobs and the Congress would work together with the youth for the withdrawal of the controversial Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

“The ED issue is a small matter. The most important issue today is joblessness. The Modi government has destroyed small and medium industries which provide most of the jobs,” Rahul Gandhi said. He was addressing a conclave of leaders at the Congress headquarters where a large number of leaders, MPs and MLAs from across the country had gathered in a show of strength against the ED summons for the Gandhis.

Rahul, who was being questioned by the ED since June 13 for five days and over 50 hours, said he derived strength from the support of the entire Congress party and all those who wanted to save democracy in the country. “I was in a small room...12 by 12 feet…there were three officers inside…one was outside…they asked how can you sit straight for hours on a chair and not be tired...we are tired but not you,” recalled Rahul.

“I was not alone in that room…the entire Congress party was sitting with me…also all those who are against this government and are fighting to save democracy in the country were there,” he said. Recalling further as the ED officers asked him “from where do you get so much patience”, Rahul said, “the Congress party teaches us patience. In BJP there is no need for patience…just bow before the leader…tell a lie… and your work will be done.”

The long hours of questioning by the agency had no effect on him, said Rahul. “There is no effect of ED…you give me strength…the officers understood that the Congress workers cannot be cowed down…Truth gives patience,” he said.

The Congress which had been protesting across the country against the ED summons for the Gandhis had found a new issue in the Agnipath defence jobs scheme to slam the Centre. The plan provoked youth across the country to stage violent protests.

The former Congress chief said the most pressing issue before the country today was jobs and said that the Centre would have to take back the controversial Agnipath scheme. “I had said earlier that Modi ji will have to withdraw the three farm laws and they had to do that. Now I am saying Modi ji will have to take back the Agnipath scheme. All the youth will support us in this protest. Together we will get the scheme cancelled,” Rahul said.

Congress will stage a nationwide protest against the Agnipath scheme on June 27 in all Assembly segments. “I want to tell the youth who aspire to be in the armed forces that the country will not be able to give jobs to you. The PM has defeated the country. A few corporates cannot provide jobs. They have closed the last resort for youth to be in the armed forces. You will run to prepare for a defence job and become tired. When you go home, there will be no jobs,” Rahul said.

Taking a dig at the Centre he further said “the Chinese army is inside our territory. We need to strengthen our army but the government is trying to weaken it. If a war happens, the country will suffer and they call themselves nationalists."