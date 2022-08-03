Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen and Dasari Madhav Reddy were interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in the case of foreign casinos. On the first day, both of them spent almost 11 hours in the ED office. They attended the investigation again on Tuesday morning. Madhav Reddy left after nearly ten hours of interrogation, while Praveen's interrogation continued. On the second day, ED officials interrogated them mainly on hawala transactions. It is reported that questions and answers have been obtained regarding how the exchange of money, related to tokens given to punters in casinos, is done.

How did you get the money for the luxuries?

ED suspects that punters from Telugu states have gambled crores of rupees in casinos. Primary evidence has been gathered that among them are key public representatives and wealthy businessmen. As part of the investigation of those transactions, the ED teams inquired about the bank accounts of Praveen and Madhav Reddy along with the expenses of the special flights arranged to transport the punters. It is reported that both of them hesitated on several occasions when asked by ED about these matters.

On the other hand, it is known that Praveen gave incoherent answers when he was asked about the money given to movie stars for the promotion of casinos. It seems that Praveen, who has been living a lavish life and posting images of it on social media, has landed in trouble for it. ED sources raised questions about how they got the money used to spend on them. It is learned that when Praveen showed the details of the bank accounts brought with him to the officials, they questioned the differences in them.

Not related to chit fund company:

A former MLA from the joint Karimnagar district has been widely spread on social media that he has financial relations with Chikoti Praveen. The former MLA had a share in a chit fund company in the Warangal district. Posts were doing the rounds that the company's money was transferred through Hawala through Praveen. In this regard, it is known that Praveen has been inquired by ED about the matter. It is reported that, Praveen said that he has no relation with that company.

On the other hand, Praveen, who came to the ED office on the second day as part of the investigation, spoke to the media there. He commented that the media is imagining too much. He said that ten out of ten channels are showing the news in different ways and the truth will come out slowly. He disclosed that false posts are being made in his name on social media like Facebook and Twitter and he has complained about them to CCS. The sources of Hyderabad CCS clarified that they have not received any complaints.