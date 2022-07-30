Rangareddy (Telengana): Though the Forest Department officials found that the Casino organizer Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse in Telangana's Rangareddy district, is a mini zoo in itself but they admitted that nothing illegal had transpired. The raid by the Forest Department officials at the 12-acre Praveen Farmhouse near Sai Reddyguda, Kandukuru Mandal in Rangareddy district came after the ED officials had earlier raided at eight places in Hyderabad allegedly for violating Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Officials said that pythons, poisonous snakes, skunks, goats, dogs of different species, mongooses, spiders, ducks, cows and lizards were found at the farmhouse.

Besides, an ancient chariot and two lion idols made of brass were also found there. Anti-poaching squad range officer T Ramesh Kumar said that nothing contrary to the rules was found during the preliminary inspection. He however added that they will file a case if the animals were harmed as is being alleged by some quarters. "Birds, snakes, and other animals related to foreign countries are bought and reared in Sai Reddyguda farmhouse.

If it is found that they have harmed them or if they do business with these animals, we will file a case," said Kandukuru Deputy Range Officer, Hema. Gattu Madhavrao, Chikoti Praveen's uncle said they do not deal in animal trade. “We do not do any business. Praveen is an animal lover. He is rearing them with all permissions," he added.

"No parties are held in the farmhouse," Madhavrao, who is also the supervisor of the farmhouse said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight places in Hyderabad belonging to two suspects —Praveen Chikoti in Saifabad and Madhav Reddy from Bowenpally — and one place in Andhra Pradesh, and reportedly unearthed several instances of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).