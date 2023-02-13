Yuksom (Sikkim): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted the central region of Assam on Sunday. The earthquake was recorded at 4:18 pm with its epicentre in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river. There was no report of loss of life or injury, informed the National Center for Seismology. (With agency inputs)

