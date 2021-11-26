Thenzawl (Mizoram): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram India," NCS tweeted.

More details are awaited...