Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet. More details are awaited.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53am today, as per National Center for Seismology. pic.twitter.com/H5lHTpzwIH— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
