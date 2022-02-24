Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet. More details are awaited.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Himachal Pradesh

(ANI)