New Delhi: Each state must recognise its strength and define a target as this is crucial for India to become a USD 5-trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. The prime minister was chairing the three-day national conference of chief secretaries, which concluded today at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The conference began on June 15. According to an official statement, appreciating the extensive sessions, the prime minister said the deliberations were useful in laying out a roadmap for the sectors.

"The prime minister said every state must recognise its strength, define its targets and develop a roadmap to achieve the same. This is essential for India to become a 5-trillion-dollar economy," the statement said, quoting Modi. Urban areas will be key in future development and employment generation, the statement said, adding that therefore, urban local bodies must be strengthened, and urban planning should be done innovatively.

To attract investment in the country, the prime minister said the PM-Gati Shakti should be appropriately implemented and urged that all vacancies across state government departments must be filled. "The prime minister said the states must identify such vacancies under each sector and fill them," the statement said. He also stressed the need for improving the usage of technology in all government schemes and programmes and for creating interoperability of data sets of the Centre and states.

Also read: India is the fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM Modi

He said that all new ideas and actionable points must be taken forward, incubated and institutionalised. He said the need of the hour is to perform, reform and transform. According to the statement, Modi stressed that the Centre and states work together as Team India. The action points and fresh ideas discussed at the conference must be implemented without delay, he added.

Emphasising on minimum government and maximum governance, the statement said the prime minister stressed the need to ensure greater ease of living in India. He also said that decriminalisation of minor offences should be taken up in mission mode. Modi said states must optimally utilise the GeM portal for purchases made by their departments and local bodies, which would result in time and cost savings.

According to the statement, in order to achieve the goals of the National Education Policy, the prime minister said the states must try to integrate Anganwadis with primary schools. The statement said that after careful deliberation, suggestions were put forth to work in the areas of agriculture, education and urban governance. Innovative ideas and best practices were discussed for improving citizens' welfare. This collaborative exercise, between the Centre and the states, will be taken forward by firming up the roadmap for these three sectors through NITI Aayog's governing council meeting, the statement added. (PTI)