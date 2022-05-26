Hyderabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that currently, India is the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries. Speaking on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ISB Hyderabad, he also said that India is among the top three countries in the world in terms of smartphone data consumption, number of internet users, and Global Retail Index.

"Today, India is the fastest-growing economy in the group of G20 countries. In the case of Smartphone Data Consumption, India is number one. If we look at the number of Internet users, then India is second in the world. India also ranks second in the world in the Global Retail Index," said Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that India is currently home to the third-largest startup ecosystem in India adding that the country is also the third-largest consumer market in the world. "The world's third-largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world's third-largest consumer market is in India," said Modi.

Hailing ISB's achievement, the Prime Minister said that the students from the institutions are in top positions in leading companies. "We all are celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of ISB. Today, many colleagues have got degrees and gold medals. It has been the penance of many people to take ISB to this stage of success. Remembering all of them today, I congratulate you all very much," said Modi.

"In the year 2001, Atal ji dedicated it to the country. Since then, till today, about 50,000 executives have graduated from here. Today ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia," he added. Modi unveiled the ISB 20th-anniversary logo.