Gurdaspur(Punjab): A drug peddler has allegedly tried to ram his Swift car into a cop when signaled to stop on Thursday. According to sources, policeman Jagrup Singh who was in civil dress signaled the vehicle driver to stop but he did not stop and tried to ram the vehicle into the cop.

Drug smugglers tried to ram car into cop in Batala

While defending, the policeman jumped on the bonnet of the vehicle and the driver carried him for some distance. Due to the pursuit of the police party, the driver stopped the vehicle and escaped. The policeman remained unhurt. During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 10 grams of heroin.

A case has been registered by the police based on the complaint of the policeman. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sources said, there were two accused in the vehicle who were drug smugglers. An attempt was made to stop them during the blockade, but instead of stopping, they escaped. Police have registered a case against 2 persons in this incident. A case has been registered under sections of the Murder and Narcotics Act.