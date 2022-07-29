Kupwara(J&K): Kupwara Police nabbed six persons involved in narcotics smuggling in two separate cases in the district, during a routine Naka checking on Thursday evening at Katha crossing in Karnah. The team led by SHO Mudasir Ahmad apprehended three drug peddlers who were identified as Mohd Altaf Khatana, son of Kalamdin Khatana, resident of Dragger, Majid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh, resident of Tanghdar Nard, and Nisaar Ahmad Mughal, son of Mohd Sayed Mughal, a resident of Khawarpara Karnah besides recovering 70 grams of heroin-like narcotics substance.

During custodial interrogation, accused Altaf Ahmad Khatana confessed to having jointly concealed some more quantity of narcotics as well as cash derived from narcotics sales near his house. Acting upon the confession, the police along with Executive Magistrate Ist class Chamkote reached the spot and seized 350 grams of heroin-like substance and cash amounting to Rs 73500.

Therefore, a total of 420 grams of Heroin-like narcotics substance and Rs 73500 cash have been recovered and further investigations are underway. An FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station Karnah in this case of recovery of narcotics and cash.

In another search operation, a police team of Police Post Bazar Kupwara led by Incharge Sameer Ahmad on Thursday late in the evening nabbed three notorious drug peddlers namely Aijaz Ahmad Chechi, son of Abdul Majeed Chechi, resident of Hafrada, Sheraz Ahmad Khan, son of Wali Mohd Khan, resident of Manigah and Shahnawaz Khan, son of Sarfaraz Khan, resident of Manigah Kupwara at Sulkoot Kupwara check post and 34 grams of Heroin-like substance seized.

The police also lodged an FIR No. 192/2022 under sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act in Police Station Kupwara. A total of nine arrests of drug peddlers have been made in the last week in five different cases of Police Stations of Kupwara, Kralpora, and Karnah across the district.