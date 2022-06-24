New Delhi: While certain mobile apps may seem attractive, we end up installing them on our phone without knowing what damage they may do to our phone. Too many apps can not just clog up space and memory on your phone, some of them may also be violating your privacy.

It’s not just dangerous apps you need to be aware of. Your phone may be loaded with unnecessary apps that offer features your phone already provides. But, of course, they won’t tell you that. If they did, they wouldn’t be able to sell your data for a quick buck. Here's a list of five redundant apps you should delete right now.

1. PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor: This app is an image editing software that steals Facebook login details. It is reported that more than one million people have downloaded it so far.

2. Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper: This app contains an adware called masquerading. This will change the icon and name of other apps on the mobile. That’s where the problems come from. More than five lakh people have downloaded this app.

3. Zodi Horoscope - Fortune Finder: This is another malicious app that hacks into a smartphone and steals Facebook account details. It has also been downloaded by over five lakh people.

4. PIP Camera 2022: This app is used to make better use of the camera. As soon as you start using this app, it starts transmitting information to cyber criminals through the malware in it. It is reported that more than 50,000 people have downloaded this app.

5. Magnifier Flashlight: This app comes mostly with video, static banner ads. Cybercriminals send adware to their phones and collect data from them. Over 10,000 people have downloaded this app.

How does malware work in apps?

For malware to work, it usually needs you to do something first to get the app on your phone. That means clicking a link, opening an attachment, or visiting an infected website. Once on your phone, the malware’s payload begins the task it’s designed to perform — stealing your data, encrypting your files, installing additional malware, and so on. Malware will stay on your phone until it’s been detected and removed.

How to prevent malware?

When it comes to malware, prevention is always better than a cure. Technical experts recommended that you install an anti-virus or anti-malware program if you suspect that your phone may contain malware/viruses. They scan the phone thoroughly and detect and report any malicious program that your system may have. Another way to get rid of malware is to do a 'phone factory reset'. This will delete all the apps installed on the phone and return to the settings as they were when you bought the phone. However, do not forget to back up your contacts and other data if you want to "factory reset" your phone.