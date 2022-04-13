Bhopal: Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had clarified his stand on his tweet regarding the Khargone violence on Wednesday. While addressing the media, he said that the photo he posted was sent by his acquaintance. He added that he deleted the photo realizing the mistake. Reacting to the FIR registered against him, Singh said, "Even if there are one lakh FIRs, I will not be afraid. I do not care how many cases are registered for speaking against the communal hysteria".

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has booked Singh on April 12 on the charges of hatching a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state. In a tweet, he sought to link a mosque in another state to violence in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, during a Ram Navami procession.

Although, he later deleted the tweet with a picture of some youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque while mentioning Khargone violence.

