Budgam: On the fourth day of the fourth edition of the ‘Back to Village programme – B2V4’ commenced on October 27 by the Jammu and Kashmir government as an initiative aiming to bridge the communication gap between the administration and citizens.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Development is possible only when there is peace, with the help of locals, the administration remained successful in maintaining peace in the region to a large extent. But there are people who don't like pacifism, they are also not impressed with 1.5 crore tourists visiting Kashmir, and they don't like investments and industries coming in and the economy growing."

"Our neighbours and people working for them are plotting a conspiracy. Killing a labourer who comes here to earn bread and butter and contribute to J&K's economy is targetted," he said further.

The principal objective of this programme is to strengthen the newly constituted Panchayats. Led by the District Commissioners, over 25,000 government employees at all levels will participate including 4,500 gazetted officers who will directly be deployed to the Panchayats. The administration hopes to reach the doorsteps of citizens to register their grievances and address them promptly. The program will conclude on November 3rd.