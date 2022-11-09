Hyderabad : What kind of political morality is it which facilitated the relegation of legislators to the status of commodities in the market place and enabled purchase of political power for a price of crores and crores of rupees...? Doesn’t the Demolition of democratically elected governments by trying every trick in the book amount to the uprooting of the very foundations of democracy? Telangana Chief Minister KCR has alleged that the BJP is baiting on his MLAs. Recently AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also recently stated that his party MLAs too were baited upon by the BJP in Delhi and Punjab. All parties are same when it comes to blaming each other, while they leave no stone unturned to muzzle democracy whenever they got the opportunity.

Beginning with the ouster of EMS Nambudiripad led Kerala government sixty years ago, the Congress acted with depravity by demolishing the Opposition led governments in States. Indira Gandhi had precipitated turmoil by ousting the NTR government which had full majority in 1984. Over a period of time BJP has emerged an invincible force due to its committed cadre and the organisational support from RSS. Eversince attaining the peak position, its activities of poaching upon the rival parties and demolition of the Opposition led State governments to establish its own have been going on unabated. The Lotus bloomed in the waters of defection in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Karnataka. The ruling party gave a burial to the coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. During their hey-day, all the other political parties display the tendency of getting leaders from other parties into their fold by hook or crook. The ruling parties have been fattening themselves by weakening the rival parties. This venomous tendency has reached their heads. Only a glimmer is left of the light of democracy in the country. Thanks to the unethical practices of all the political parties, even that faint light seems to be going.

“Never mind if people have not voted for us, we will buy the MLAs they have elected” seems to be the propensity of political parties. This kind of attitude belies India’s stature as the Largest Democracy of the World. The erstwhile Prime Minister of India, Atal Behari Vajpayee had advised political leaders not to pledge their souls to gain power. The contemporary politics have condescended to a situation where going astray to gain political power is not at all frowned at. “Forty TMC MLAs are in touch with us. They will quit their party as soon as BJP will win the general elections...” those were the words uttered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a West Bengal Public meeting about three years ago. What do those words mean?

A transparently functioning government and an Opposition that points out the flaws of the government are the two essential wheels of the chariot called democracy. As the ideal falters, the Freedom of the Press, which is so important for the protection of democracy is also becoming the hand maiden of ruling parties. The prevailing atmosphere is not allowing people to express their dissent freely. Various institutions that are expected to function freely are also being overshadowed by politics. Institutions have become subservient to the ruling party. As India writhes in the cesspool of evil politics, the civil liberties of the people are also slowly eroding. Is this the free India envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation? This is something on which all the political parties should think in this moment of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Time is up for the Constitutional Bodies, Intellectuals and the people to work towards establishing true democracy in the country.

This piece first published in Eenadu editorial