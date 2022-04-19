New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed the petition which was seeking the removal of election symbols from ballot papers and electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the upcoming Delhi civic body elections. The Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court has issued an order quashing the petition.

The petitioner Alka Gehlot, who had fought the Municipal Elections, had filed the application before the Delhi High Court in 2017. The petitioner had then stated in her plea that reserving election symbols was a major cause of corruption. During the hearing of the case, H S Gehlot, the counsel of the petitioner, said the councillors' election in Delhi was conducted as per the rule of Universal Adult Franchise without giving any seniority privilege to political parties.

Hence, the counsel prayed to the Delhi High Court that instructions should be given to the State Election Commission that the Poll Panel should conduct civil body elections in Delhi on the basis of sidelining the political parties.

