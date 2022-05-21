Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that the delimitation commission's final report was "tailor-made", aimed at benefiting a particular party. “It is not based on ground realities. Looks like it has been tailor-made to benefit a particular party and defeat other parties,” Azad told reporters in Jammu.

While reacting to the demands of Kashmiri Pandits to relocate them after the killing of KP employee Rahul Bhat, Azad said it was a “valid demand”. He said the security-related concerns of all the vulnerable people, be it KPs, Muslims, or Sikhs, must be addressed. Azad further said that “everybody has to play their role in eradicating militancy, adding that the government should not consider the footfall of tourists as normalcy.

“The credit for massive tourist footfall everywhere across the country goes to Almighty as the temperature remained pleasant, which led to the good tourist season across the country,” he said. Over the demands of the right-wing to ban loudspeakers, Azad said the “divisive ideology needs to be defeated”.

