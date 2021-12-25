Udhampur (Jammu): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday that first statehood should be given back to Jammu and Kashmir and then Assembly elections should be held.

Speaking to reporters at a Christmas celebration in Udhampur, Azad said that when the all-party meeting was held they made the same demand and the Government has accepted.

"Then we gave stipulation that first elections should be held and then delimitation should be conducted. But that did not happen. Now the delimitation is taking place. But even now we want that first statehood should be given (to Jammu and Kashmir) and then the election should be held," said Azad.

Earlier in the day, he said that people were converting out of their own volition and not by swords.

"He (the creator) is benevolent who has given more than what is required by humans but then what is this fight for. Politics is the main devil as some politicians change colours like a chameleon, dividing people and spreading hatred on the basis of religion, region, caste, creed, temple, mosques, gurdwaras and churches just to win elections," said Azad.

"How long do we divide people just to win an election to the post of sarpanch, district and block development councils, member of parliament or member of legislative assembly,? he added.

As for the ongoing controversy over religious conversions, Azad said, "It is good work and character of individuals which are influencing people. When you become a role model, someone will marry you or give his daughter for marriage. People convert after getting influenced as they see this particular religion is serving humanity, taking everyone along and not discriminating, a son is behaving well with his father and neighbours are also being treated well."

As for the BJP's claim of winning more than 50 seats in the upcoming elections Azad said that the party is 'day dreaming.'