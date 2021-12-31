New Delhi: According to the report presented by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the air pollution of the national capital had increased making it stand under the 'very poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is reported to be 304 as of Friday morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board's data highlighted some areas of Delhi under 'severe' and 'very poor' categories.

According to the NCR, the AQI of Ghaziabad is 265, Noida's AQI 244, Gurugram's AQI 282 and Faridabad's 299.

SAFAR stated that the NewYear celebration on December 31th might increase of emission of pollutants and result in the worst air quality in the consecutive days.

It also added stating the minimum and maximum temperature will show slight fluctuations in the next 3 days due to high winds blowing from the west/northwest direction.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam recorded 3.8 and 7.0 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am on Friday.

The cold-wave/severe cold wave conditions will be witnessed in many parts of Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan till January 3 and over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh till January 2, 2022.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With agency inputs)

