Delhi: The national capital has again witnessed an increase in its air pollution level. The air pollution of the state has been reported to be 'poor' as of Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi is recorded to be 288.

According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, the pollution in some areas across Delhi has been reported to be 'very poor' and in some 'poor'.

In specific, the AQI of Ghaziabad is 286, Gurugram's AQI 264 and Faridabad's 284, which is in the 'poor' category, while Noida's AQI 305, which is in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, SAFAR has reported that Delhi is likely to witness mild rainfall in consecutive days, due to the western disturbance.

Adding on it has also stated, from 2 January the AQI of Delhi is expected to improve due to high winds

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

