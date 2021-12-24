New Delhi: The air pollution at the national capital has crossed over 400 on Friday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is reported to be 432, still retaining it under the 'severe' category.

The Central Pollution Control Board has informed that the air toxicity in Delhi has been increasing in the subsequent days.

Simultaneously, the pollution level in Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad is reported to be 'severe', whereas Gurugram has been recorded to be 'very poor'.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that more than 34,000 pollution-related complaints have been received through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved.

