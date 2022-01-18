New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six accused in the murder case of Dilbar Negi, who worked at Brijpuri's Anil Sweet House. He was reportedly killed during the riots related to the violence in North-East Delhi. A bench headed by Justice Subramaniam Prasad had reserved the verdict in January, while today the court ordered the release of all the accused, including Mohammad Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohammad Faizal, Mohammad Shoaib, Rashid and Parvez.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for Delhi Police, opposed the bail plea of ​​the accused, saying that the riots continued from morning till late night. "In such a situation, it cannot be said that the accused did not carry out the riots in the night nor can it be confirmed if the accused were in the mob of rioters in the afternoon," he had argued. Mahajan also further said that the accused had not denied standing in front of the sweet shop where Dilbar Negi used to work.

According to Delhi Police, the rioters in question torched Anil Sweet Shop at Chaman Park on Main Brijpuri Road on February 24, killing Dilbar Negi, who was working there. Negi's dead body was found near this sweet shop on February 26, as informed by the police.

