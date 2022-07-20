New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Delhi on Wednesday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody till July 29 in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier on July 11, the court sent Satyendra Jain and Vaibhav Jain to judicial custody till 20th July. Ankush Jain, the third accused in the case who is said to be close to the APP minister, is already under judicial custody.

Also Read: IAS officer Pooja Singhal was paid commission by junior staff, claims ED

Court had on June 18 rejected Satyendar Jain’s bail plea saying that the accused enjoyed an influential position and it cannot be ruled out that he could influence the witnesses. Jain has been in custody since May 30. He was arrested by the central agency in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it on the basis of a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through at least four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.