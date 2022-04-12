New Delhi: The Congress is now trying to regain lost ground in Delhi by adopting similar tactics as the AAP had done in 2015 when it came to power in the national capital. Seven years ago, AAP had supported the demands of the auto drivers in Delhi to win over the working-class community. The strategy paid off. In 2022, the roles have reversed. The grand old party has joined the ongoing protests by the auto driver unions which are demanding a reduction in the prices of CNG used in the three-wheelers.

On Tuesday, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary joined the protest of auto unions outside the Rajghat power house to support their demands. “The Delhi government must reduce the prices of CNG and provide immediate relief to the auto and cab drivers,” said Chaudhary. “During Congress government, the CNG prices in Delhi were around Rs 35/litre. Now they have doubled to around Rs 70/litre. This has resulted in financial pressures for both the auto-drivers, whose running cost has gone up and the passengers, who are being asked to pay higher fares,” he said.

“The common man thought that the state government would resolve their issue. But so far, they only made statements. The auto drivers have now become impatient. They presented their demands before us and we have decided to support them,” he added. The Delhi Congress leaders had also joined a similar protest of the auto-driver unions outside the secretariat on Monday. Chaudhary himself drove an auto to express solidarity with the community.

In the past, picking up the causes of the auto drivers, holding corner meetings with them, and using the rear portions of the autos to display the party symbol broom had helped the AAP gain popularity not just among the auto drivers but also the middle-class voters in the national capital. The Congress now senses that people reeling under the impact of high fuel prices and increase in prices of food items will come towards the grand old party.

“The prices of CNG have increased 9 times over the past one month and are now at Rs 69.11 per litre,” said Chaudhary, adding “the high cost of fuel has added to the financial woes of the auto-drivers.” As part of a national drive against price rise, the Delhi Congress leaders along with Mahila Congress workers had staged protests recently at various locations in the city. “We will fight for the rights of the workers and will raise the issue of CNG subsidy,” said Chaudhary.

