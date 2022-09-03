Dehradun: A Dehradun court has rejected the anticipatory bail to a controversial YouTuber from Gurugram, Haryana Bobby Kataria, who is absconding in the case of drinking alcohol and threatening the police on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road. Kataria's lawyer had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Dehradun court, which has been turned down.

The Uttarakhand police raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh to nab Kataria, but to no avail yet. It has also announced Rs 25,000 for a clue on his whereabouts. The police are now in the process of attaching his property in the case under Section 82-83. According to SP City Sarita Dobal, after the stipulated time and raids, a warrant for attachment will be undertaken.

Also read: Non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria after video shows him drinking on road

Earlier, the Delhi police had also issued a lookout notice against Kataria by registering an FIR in the viral case of smoking inside the SpiceJet flight. As for the case against Kataria in Uttarakhand, he was booked under Sections 290/510/336/342 of IPC and 67 IT Act after a viral video showed him drinking in public while sitting on a chair on Dehradun-Mussoorie road. Along with this, he was also seen doing dangerous stunts with bikes. A complaint was lodged with the police in that regard, but Bobby Kataria had challenged the Uttarakhand police on the contrary. Kataria also did not respond to the notice of Uttarakhand police prompting a non-bailable warrant from the Dehradun court.