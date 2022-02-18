New Delhi: The 12th edition of biennial mega defense international exhibition Def-Expo 2022 will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10-14. The aim is to build upon the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defense and reach USD five billion defense exports target by 2024.

"The defense exhibition is a step in the direction of making India a major destination of land, naval, air and homeland security systems and defense engineering. Keeping with future warfare in mind, the event aims to recognise the impact of disruptive technologies on conflicts and its consequent impact on the equipment and platforms required," the statement from the Defense Ministry read.

Also read: Chiefs of Indian and Oman navies hold talks

The theme for the exhibition is ‘India-The Emerging Defense Manufacturing Hub’. As on date, 842 exhibitors have registered for the event. Around 1,000 exhibitors and 70 countries are expected to participate in the event.

The exhibition will be held at Helipad Exhibition Centre and the inaugural functions on March 10 will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. The live demonstrations will be held at the Sabarmati River Front. All the events would be organised keeping with the COVID-19 protocols. During the exhibition, the second India-Africa Defense Minister’s Conclave, will be held. A Bandhan ceremony is scheduled during which a number of MoUs are expected to be signed.