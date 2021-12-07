New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that his party will soon take a call on whether to become a part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said detailed talks have been held with Rahul Gandhi but no decision has been taken so far.

Asked whether Shiv Sena was forming alliances in view of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Raut said that his party was yet to take a call on it.

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has visited Ayodhya several times recently sparking speculation that the party may field candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Regarding the issue, Raut said that equations are being made now and it has to see when the decisions are taken. Raut's comments come at a time when there are speculations that he may meet Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday.

As for Shiv Sena MPs being among the 12 MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the winter session, Raut said that the struggle will continue. Considering the indications given by the Shiv Sena leader it seems that his party may soon join the UPA and the first meeting related to this took place on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media Raut said, "An Opposition front is not possible without Congress. The face of the opposition front may be a matter of discussion. But there should be only one opposition front."

When asked if Shiv Sena is going to play the role of a mediator to end the ongoing tussle between Congress and TMC, the Shiv Sena MP replied, "No. This will be done by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as he is the senior-most and experienced leader among us."