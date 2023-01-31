Lucknow: In a tactical move to cash in on caste-based politics, hoarding has been put on display in front of the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. The message on the hoarding says "Garva Se Khaho Mein Shurdra Hoon" (We are proud of being Dalit). This poster in front of the Samajwadi Party office has been grabbing the eyeballs.

Former MLA and SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who has been spearheading the campaign against some offending lines mentioned in the religious book Ramcharitmanas about Dalits and others, was given the responsibility to handle the caste chemistry in Uttar Pradesh politics. Recently, Maurya has been appointed national general secretary of the party. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has given Swami Prasad Maurya a big responsibility. Recently, Maurya said, "We are Dalits and would raise issues related to Dalits in the state legislature. We will put up questions before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Read Ramcharitmanas row: Retired IPS officer comes out in support of Maurya

After the installation of the hoardings outside the Samajwadi Party office stating-- 'say with pride that we are Dalits'--discussions have been going on in the political circles. The hoarding has been put up by Shudra Uttam Prakash Patel. Patel is associated with All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha, Mumbai. Hence, the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has been making efforts to cash in on the caste equations in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maurya recently said that people belonging to tribal communities, women and Dalits were always looked down upon by society. "But we took up the cudgels fighting for their rights. The majority of the people have been supporting our cause. But a handful of people were opposing our efforts. Otherwise, intellectuals and people belonging to villages at the grassroots level have no problems with us. They are backing our cause," he said.