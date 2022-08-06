Agartala: CPI(M) has appealed to all the national and regional political parties to come together to oust the BJP and restore the rule of law, and revive democracy. Speaking with the media, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that in the recently held CPI(M) state committee meeting, the condition of the state along with burning issues was discussed.

He, however, termed changing the Chief Minister as ‘old wine in a new bottle as Chowdhury says that BJP can’t change its ideology by changing its face or person as the situation would remain the same.

“There is no work, crisis of food across the state. A grim situation is prevailing in the state. No work has been initiated under MNREGA, workers are not receiving wages and betrayals of youths are continuing. The condition of Agartala city is also not good. Roads are full with potholes, the crisis of water and electricity across the state following which people are spontaneously joining in protest”, he said.

He however alleged that in Tripura there is nothing like law and order and democracy. “Even tourists coming from foreign countries are coming under attack. Law and order are completely destroyed and attacks on Opposition are on the rise. I appeal to all national and regional parties to come together to oust BJP for restoring rule of law and saving the democracy”, Chowdhury told the media.