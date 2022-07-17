Ranchi: In the purview of the upcoming presidential elections, CPIM politburo Brinda Karat, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, bluntly denied being opposed to Draupadi Murmu's nomination. "Our fight is not against Draupadi Murmu, it's against Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda to politicise the presidential elections to their own advantage," said Karat while speaking to ETV Bharat's Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Emphasising that Murmu is in fact an established political leader and comes from a humble background, Karat said, "She is an Adivasi, a woman and has done some great work in her political career. I met her several times when she was serving as the governor of Ranchi. We have nothing against her. It's the BJP we are up against."

"The party (BJP) is trying to establish control over all institutions in power and this is just another one of their attempts to do so under the garb of presidential elections," the CPIM leader added.

Underlining that the country is facing a huge backdrop in terms of having a government that believes in the Constitution, she said, "It's sad that only the opposition in the country believes in the Constitution, while the ones in power have no respect for it at all. Our fight is no longer against a person, it's against these people -- the BJP and the RSS -- who are tirelessly turning everything and everyone into their political pawns," she reiterated.

When asked if she is not appreciative of a woman from an underprivileged background finally coming to power in India with a fair consensus, Karat said that a party like BJP has never respected and does not care about consensus. In a wry reply to the question, she said, "What makes you think they care about the consensus? They have destroyed the constitution, they are altering history, erasing names, and they do not respect or abide by the laws. Consensus is for people who have some principles and believe in the constitution. For them, it's just another political tool."

Basing her claims on examples from the past, Karat said that BJP has used consensus to their advantage at the behest of minorities in the country including the farmers and the Adivasis. "Everyone saw how the farmers were let down. The Adivasis have also suffered under their rule. Forest conservation and forest rights have been jeopardised repetitively without a second thought" she remarked.

"Did they consult Arjun Munda for the consensus while making decisions for the Adivasis?" she asked rhetorically further proving her point, clarifying that Munda is one of the most acclaimed leaders who has worked vehemently for the Adivasi community and is highly respected among them.

Asked about the current fragility of opposition in the country and the presence of the BJP in most states as the ruling power, Karat opined that the party is 'enforcing their rule in the states through foul mediums'. "The BJP is using all their might and power to hijack the states that do not have the BJP government. They are investing crores in throwing off govts in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Goa. Can we really say that they are an elected government?" she said, again posing a rhetorical question.

Further opining that despite the sociopolitical dynamics in the country not working in the favour of the left-leaning opposition at the moment, she reiterated that 'they (opposition) have virtues, principles and immense respect for the Constitution, with which they will continue to strive for the protection of democracy in India.'